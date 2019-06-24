The Rotary Club of Yreka has completed a much needed rejuvenation on the Madrone Senior Services kitchen.

Rotarians and Madrone Senior Services Food service staff are shown in front of the newly refurbished senior kitchen, including Steve Baker, Audrey Flower, Ricci Honeyball, Jennifer Shelton, Jessica Avery, Coreen Wilson and Steve Thornburg, Project Coordinator. Not pictured is painting contractor John Vilani of JV Painting.

The Rotary Club of Yreka has completed a much needed rejuvenation on the Madrone Senior Services kitchen. The project has included clean up, patching and painting the kitchen in the Yreka Community Center where Madrone prepares and provides lunches for seniors and home delivered meals.