Blues and jazz fans will be in for a treat Wednesday afternoon as the Joey Leone Blues Band comes to the Ridgecrest Branch Library as part of an educational tour, according to Branch Supervisor Charissa Wagner.

Leone joined his first band as a bass player in 1970 and forming his own a year later through the development of his own bands such as jazz fusion Jumpstreet and Chop Shop, and the development of his own guitar line in the early 2000s.

“They will be stopping in Ridgecrest on their tour as part of the ‘It's Showtime at Your Library’ lineup for the Summer Reading Challenge,” Wagner said in an email. “From producing national commercials in the 1980's to playing with music legends such as Wilson Pickett, Chaka Khan, and The Platters to designing his own guitars for Eastwood Guitars and recording his own albums, Joey Leone has had a long music career. Stop by for a free performance, courtesy of the Friends of the Ridgecrest Branch Library.”

The event is at 3 p.m. at the Ridgecrest Branch Library.