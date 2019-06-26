The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority’s Technical and Policy advisory committees meet Thursday at the Ridgecrest City Hall council chambers, 100 W. California Ave.

TAC

The TAC meets at 1 p.m. to discuss updates on draft sections for the Groundwater Sustainability Report. The IWVGA must submit its GSP by Jan. 31, 2020, to the Department of Water Resources, and must show how the basin will achieve a sustainable safe yield over the next 20 years.

Discussion points will include the current status of data gaps the IWVGA has for well information, as well as water quality sampling, a monitoring network for the basin groundwater levels as part of sustainable management criteria, and a review of historical pumping data for modeling.

The TAC will also receive an update on the brackish groundwater project sponsored and funded by the Indian Wells Valley Water District, Mojave Pistachios, Searles Valley Minerals, and Coso Operating Company, with some funding from Meadowbrook Dairies.

The brackish groundwater project aims to determine the costs and process the valley can pump and treat as much as 10,000 acre-feet a year of brackish water. That treated water would be used to offset the pumping of fresh groundwater when a ramping down of pumping goes into effect under the GSP, which could be as early as 2024.

According to the brackish water presentation, an ideal extraction site in the valley would include a sand layer that yields a desirable volume over a long period, in an area where total dissolved solids are between 1,000 and 4,000 parts per million. TDS is used as one criterion for water quality.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s maximum TDS concentration level for drinking water is set at 500 parts per million.

The recommendation based on the presentation would be to focus on a northwest corner of the basin and dig horizontal wells just within the Kern County boundary (Inyo County doesn’t permit the exporting of groundwater in its boundaries).

The next step, based on the presentation, would be to set up a pilot site before considering full-scale production. In the past, the cost of treating the water boiled down to what could be done with the brine byproduct, but according to the presentation, both Searles Valley Minerals and Coso Operating Company could find a use for it, cutting down on the cost of disposal.

PAC

The PAC meets at 6 p.m. and will review the GSP’s draft third chapter, progress on basin scenario modeling, imported water updates and managed growth policy considerations.

The latest draft chapter of the GSP, Chapter 3, was released on June 14 and details the IWV Basin setting, including the history of the valley’s water use, a hydrological conceptual model, and current and historical groundwater conditions.

During Thursday’s IWVGA board meeting, Nick Panzer, a member of the PAC representing residential stakeholders, told board members that the draft section, while excellent, has two “salient risks.”

“First is the exceptionally high percentage of natural recharge required to cover the basic health and safety needs of our 35,000 residents,” Panzer said. He added that the draft covers how much water the valley pumps in relation to natural recharge, but doesn’t cover the uses in which the water is distributed.

“This error of omission risks management actions that misallocate natural recharge and thereby threaten public health and safety,” Panzer said.

The second risk Panzer said was an error of commission in reference to natural recharge being augmented with direct recharge projects like recycled or imported water sources in an effort to create a sustainable yield.

“This statement is risky because we simply do not know, and will not know for a long time if this is true or false,” Panzer said. “I say take it out lest it lead us to a misallocation of natural recharge and thereby threaten public health and safety.”

The scenario modeling involves the development of different models detailing possible outlines for water management in the basin. The IWVGA has developed five to date, with the latest three including a modified “white paper,” water buyout and a so-called “nuclear option,” the last of which recommends a more drastic scale back of pumping.

During the June 6 PAC meeting, Derek Hoffman, attorney for Meadowbrook Dairy, raised the issue that model criteria were being discussed in closed session by the IWVGA board. Hoffman said the model scenarios should be discussed in a more transparent setting.

PAC member Josh Nugent also noted at the June 6 meeting that Mojave Pistachios, one of the valley’s largest agricultural interests, had not endorsed the modified “white paper” scenario.

The managed growth policy considerations is a task that came from the IWVGA board on how to handle future growth in the valley in consideration with the goal of achieving a sustainable yield over at least 20 years.

Lorelei Oviatt, Kern County’s Director of Planning and Natural Resources, submitted high-level discussion points and policy points recommendation focused on how the GSP should account for growth.

Oviatt’s report noted four categories of land use: existing residential/commercial/industrial/public use; existing agricultural; new residential/commercial/industrial/public use; and new agricultural use.

The report also noted the priority of growth management can come from one or a combination of four alternatives:

— Allow for 1 to 3% growth, which is the most restrictive option. This alternative would allow expansion of existing and industrial business, new housing in the city and building only one single family house on a vacant parcel in the unincorporated areas. All other purposes would undergo a California Environmental Quality Act Environment analysis and identify ways to avoid impacts under the GSP.

— A 1-to-3% growth, which allows for expansion of commercial and industrial businesses, new housing and implementation of an existing general plan and zoning in the city and building one single family house on a vacant parcel in the unincorporated counties. All other proposed uses undergo a CEQA analysis.

— The third and fourth alternatives recommend either a 2% or 3% growth rate in counties and cities on a case-by-case basis for all land uses.

Both meetings are broadcast live and can be viewed online at ridgecrest-ca.gov. Once there, click “Live Meetings.”