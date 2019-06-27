The bodies of two adult males were discovered in downtown Mount Shasta during a period of two weeks, although Mount Shasta Police Department Lieutenant Joe Restine said there is no cause for alarm as foul play is not suspected in either case.

On Saturday, June 9 at approximately 1:50 p.m. the MSPD responded to the report of a deceased person in the creek between Black Bear and the Mt. Shasta Cinema.

The body of a 30 year old male was located, Restine said, and results of an autopsy are pending.

On the evening of June 18, the body of a second adult male was found by a passerby in the wooded area behind Mount Shasta’s Burger King on Lake Street.

Restine said the identity of both men is being withheld until their next of kin can be notified.