Fireworks booths will start popping up over the next few days at various spots around town, sparking off the Fourth of July season with sales starting Monday.

With it come the stern reminders from Kern County Fire Department that involve the purchase and use of the colorful things that go boom. Fireworks can be purchased on the following days and times, under Kern County ordinances.

— July 1: Noon to 11 p.m.

— July 2-3: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

— July 4: 6 a.m. to 12:01 a.m. (just past midnight).

These dates apply to Ridgecrest, Mojave, Buttonwillow, Lamont, Lost Hills, Maricopa, McFarland, Shafter and Taft. People can purchase fireworks in Rosamond beginning June 28, from noon to 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 29-30.

Personal use of fireworks is prohibited aboard Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

Fireworks for personal use are banned in mountain communities including Lake Isabella, Kernville, Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

The same applies for Searles Valley residents, as San Bernardino County bans all fireworks use in all unincorporated areas.

However, whether people obtain their fireworks early, they won't be able to set them off until July 1 at noon.

Kern County also sets guidelines for the dates and times fireworks are set off.

— July 1: Noon to 12:01 a.m.

— July 2-3: 9 a.m. to 12:01 a.m.

— July 4: 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Kern County also enforces the California Fire Marshal's regulations on safe and sane fireworks. If fireworks aren't marked with the Fire Marshal's Safe and Sane seal, then they are illegal, according to KCFD.

According to CalFire, the state's zero tolerance use of fireworks includes sky rockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, aerial shells, firecrackers and other types that explode, go into the air or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner.

Aerial fireworks and mortars are usually limited to approved and certified displays like the upcoming Ridgecrest Community Fireworks Show on Saturday at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center. The free fireworks show runs from 9 p.m. to 9:22 p.m., though a whole host of family entertainment starts at 3 p.m.

Kern County Fire has issued advisories that anyone breaking the rules face hefty fines. While people might think they're getting a nice deal on fireworks they might purchase just across the state line, setting them off will burn a hole in the wallet.

The first violation gets a person a $1,500 fine, followed by $2,000 for a second offense, and $2,500 for all succeeding offenses.

SAFETY FIRST

CalFire, Kern County Fire Department and every other agency stresses safety first with fireworks. Here are some tips from CalFire:

— Safe and Sane fireworks are sold in a permitted fireworks booth and have the California State Fire Marshal seal

— Purchase only CA State Fire Marshal approved fireworks labeled Safe and Sane.

— Supervise children around fireworks at all times. Only adults should use fireworks.

— Only use fireworks outside and never light near dry grass or other flammable materials.

— Always read the directions and warnings on fireworks. If it's not marked with the contents, direction and a warning label, do not light it.

— Light fireworks one at a time and never modify, point, or throw them.

— Make sure to have a bucket of water and a hose or fire extinguisher nearby.

— Do not dispose of fireworks until they are completely cool.

— Call 911 in an emergency

FIREWORKS SHOWS

There are a number of public fireworks shows in East Kern that people can attend.

The closest to home is Saturday's event at the Desert Empire Fairgrounds, 520 S. Richmond Road. The fireworks go off at 9 p.m. and people can enjoy a free show by Pyro Spectaculars for 22 minutes.

For those wishing to see fireworks on the Fourth of July, California City and Tehachapi will both be hosting their own events that night.

— Cal City's display starts at 9 p.m. at Central Park on Heather Avenue, which will be hosted by the same vendor that executes the Ridgecrest fireworks show. If you're in the mood for a day in desert, people can also take in a minor league baseball game as the independent Pecos Baseball League teams the Cal City Whiptails and Adelanto High Desert Yardbirds at Balsitis Park, 7140 Landis Drive, starting at 6:30 p.m.

— The City of Tehachapi has a host of July 4th activities for its All-American Fourth of July Festival. According to the city, the list of events include start at Philip Marx Central Park on East 'E' Street:

6 a.m.,: Registration open for All-American 5k (Scout Hut)

7 a.m.: All-American 5k Begins

8-10 a.m.: Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast $5

11 a.m.: Mutts in Motion (East End)

11 a.m.-4 p.m.: Food and Craft Vendors Open. Carnival Games, Wall of Valor

Noon: Presentation of Colors, National Anthem, City of Tehachapi Mayor’s Welcome

Noon-1:30 p.m.: Live Music: The Holloways

2-4 p.m.: T-Pops Orchestra

The events continue at the Coy Burnett Stadium, 711 Anita Drive:

4:30 p.m.: Tehachapi High School Jazz Band Performs

5 p.m.: THS Warrior Boosters Tug-of-War Contest

7-9 p.m.: Tehachapi Community Orchestra

9 p.m.: Fireworks Spectacular and Sky Concert

— The Kern River Valley will celebrate the season with its annual Stars and Stripes Fireworks Extravaganza on July 6. The fireworks will be set off from Engineers Point near Lake Isabella starting at 9:30 p.m., after the sun has settled and the winds have calmed. People will get the opportunity to see the fireworks reflect off the lake from multiple vantage points, including French Gulch and Pioneer Point.