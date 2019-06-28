Matheson thanked Bowman for her service and commitment to the school and the district and wished her well “and continued success.”

McCloud High School principal Jessica Bowman has resigned from her position, Siskiyou Union High School District Associate Superintendent Mike Matheson announced last week.

“The district is committed to McCloud High School’s continued growth and success and we will have a full program as currently planned and underway for the opening of the 2019-20 school year,” Matheson said. “We will be working to appoint an interim principal for the 2019-20 school year. The new person’s primary responsibility will be the McCloud High School Principal position. They will be focused on supporting our students and sustaining and building upon the program that has been started.”

Matheson said he is excited and optimistic about the future of the school and the community of McCloud High School.