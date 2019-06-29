A slate of deaths and missing persons cases caused by the Kern River prompted a media conference and outreach campaign on Thursday at the river’s mouth near Bakersfield.

Kern County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Williams and a small cadre of search and rescue officials gathered at the riverbank, surrounded by reporters and media outlets, to stress the importance of safety due to high water level this summer.

“If you are visiting the river and not actually going into the river, you are still in danger,” said Williams. “In the case of the 11-year-old girl, she was not swimming but simply walking along the edge of the river with her friends and family. In this case, she slipped in and fell into the river.”

An 11-year-old girl from Bakersfield was among the latest victims to be lost in the river. KCSO received reports of her missing on June 22.

Williams expressed little hope that the girl is still alive, but noted that search and rescue teams continue to look for her body.

“Obviously we have a tragedy with her,” Williams said.

Three other people have either drowned or gone missing in the river or Lake Isabella since the start of June. Spencer Makaza of Los Angeles was located at the French Gulch Marina at Lake Isabella on June 15, six days after he was seen jumping from his boat into the water.

Two teenagers, a 15-year-old and 19-year-old from San Bernardino County, went missing on June 16 after jumping into the Kern River at Keysville South. Their identities haven’t been released as they are still classified as missing. However, the body of a male of unknown age was discovered a half-mile downriver from Keysville on Tuesday.

The Kern River has claimed 96 lives since 2000. Of those, 39 were from outside the area.

Williams stressed the Kern River’s complex nature.

“This river is beautiful, there is no doubt about that and can be enjoyable, but it can also be very, very dangerous and deadly,” Williams said.

He urged people to take the time to ensure their safety and the safety of friends and family, especially young children.

Aaron Lynman, captain of the Bakersfield Search and Rescue Team echoed Williams words of safety.

“Watch everybody, stay together and don’t get too close to the river,” Lynman said. “Just watch your footing because there is a lot of smooth granite from the water … you could slide off the rock and fall into the river like the 11-year-old girl could.”

“If you see something wrong, call it in as soon as possible,” Lynman said.

Brian Baskin, Kern River Search and Rescue captain, noted that his crews are continuously in the water on both the river and lake during since the onset of the first missing persons cases of the summer.

“We are making sure to bring those who are missing home,” Baskin said. “We cannot stress enough how dangerous this river is. There are dangerous spots on this river that we will not go in and will not raft.”

He said despite that danger, search and rescue crews continue to do their best to search for the missing, and break apart any visible obstructions like debris piles and search high rapid areas.

Baskin stressed that the public’s assistance continues to be valuable by spreading the message about being safe while at the Kern River and Lake Isabella.

He also urged people to wear life vests or personal flotation devices if there was any chance they would be near or on the water.

“Also, if you want to go out on the water (for rafting) please use one of the area’s outfitters,” he said.

He said his volunteers are out and about at campsites conducting outreach efforts, especially in light of the incident with the missing Bakersfield girl.

“We want to make sure that doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Baskin said. “We bring everyone home eventually, we take this very seriously.”

Baskin noted the operations include joint operations with his agency, Bakersfield Search and Rescue, Tehachapi Valley Search and Rescue and China Lake Mountain Rescue Group.

Countywide, Williams said there are about 220 volunteers on a daily basis who assist with search and rescue operations, though the number fluctuates depending on availability.

“I get as many as I can on any given day,” Williams said.

Williams said the high water flow is due to an extremely wet winter, with the Southern Sierra Nevada snowpack reaching 187% of normal.

“Once that snow starts melting, it feeds into our rivers and lakes and then ends up as madness,” Williams said.

When asked if there are any “safe areas” on the Kern River during the high water season, Williams couldn’t say there is any that fit that definition.

“There are certainly areas that are more dangerous than others,” Williams said.

However, he stopped short of accepting the river’s moniker of “Killer Kern.”

"‘Killer Kern’ is to some degree a bit misleading,” Williams said. “You can stand by this river all day long and go home, still get in the river and enjoy it safely and still go home at the end of the day.”