Scott Bar is an unincorporated community about an hour’s drive from Yreka, whether traveling on Highway 3 south or Highway 96 west. Funds raised by the Ducky Derby go toward the Scott Bar Community Hall – which is over 130 years old – and the Scott Bar Children’s Association.

Hundreds of bright yellow rubber ducks will be racing down the Scott River during the annual Ducky Derby fundraiser for the community of Scott Bar on Saturday, July 13, from 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Scott Bar is an unincorporated community about an hour’s drive from Yreka, whether traveling on Highway 3 south or Highway 96 west. Funds raised by the Ducky Derby go toward the Scott Bar Community Hall – which is over 130 years old – and the Scott Bar Children’s Association.

The price to purchase one duck to be entered in the derby is $10, or three ducks for $25. People may purchase as many ducks as they wish, which will all be dumped from a large net on the Mill Creek bridge over the Scott River at noon.

Each duck will be numbered and will correspond with the name of the entrant. The owners of the first three ducks to cross the finish line about a mile down the river will win cash prizes: $200 for first, $100 for second and $75 for third.

Ducks can be purchased up to a half hour before the race, and individuals do not have to be present to win. Ducks are available at the door or from Scott Bar community members. To buy ducks in advance, call (530) 496-3321 and leave a message.

The day will also include vendor booths, a taco lunch – beginning at 11 a.m. at the Scott Bar Community Hall – and children’s games. Kids in Scott Bar will be selling drinks, watermelon and blackberry cobbler. The Scott Bar Community Hall is located at 27427 Scott River Road in Scott Bar. For more information, call Vicki at (530) 496-3321. For vendor booth information, contact Sandy at (530) 496-3212.