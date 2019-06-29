Stable Hands has provided therapeutic horsemanship programs for children and adults with disabilities for the past 23 years in Siskiyou County. The “Horses helping Heroes” program for injured veterans was added in 2009.

Stable Hands’ annual gala fundraiser with appetizers, dinner and auctions – both silent and live – will be held July 13 in Yreka at the Yreka Community Center.

The annual gala is Stable Hands’ major fundraiser of the year. They have partnered with Siskiyou County schools, the Siskiyou Opportunity Center and CASA to offer varied equine activities.

For some riders, this is their only physical activity and it gives them freedom that only a horse can bring to someone with limited mobility, according to a press release from the organization.

Stable Hands is a Premier Accredited Center by Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, International. Professionally trained and certified instructors provide quality instruction and, along with volunteers, assure a safe and enjoyable environment for riders.

Volunteers are always needed. One need not be a “horse person” to help. Stable Hands’ extensive training ensures volunteers have the knowledge and expertise needed. Office help is also needed so those not inclined to outside work have a chance to contribute there.

Donations of all kinds are kept in Siskiyou County keeping the smiles on all the participants’ faces.

Stable Hands is situated on the Sander-Eastman property due to the gracious generosity and support of these families, the press release states. The accessibility and beauty of the site make it easy for riders and their families to access.

If you’d like to be a part of Stable Hands and/or donate funds call the Stable Hands office at (530) 842-3082, write to P.O. Box 1852, Yreka, CA 96097 or visit their website, www.stablehands.org

For more information on the upcoming Stable Hands Gala, call (530) 842-3082 to reserve a spot and make your dinner choice.