Martin defends comments in DI

Frequent council attendee and former council candidate Dave Matthews took advantage of the public comment portion of the June 19 city council meeting to apologize for comments that he made at a previous meeting.

“I want this evening to clarify, expand on and perhaps apologize for some of the comments that I made [at the previous meeting],” Matthews said. “I did not intend when I was speaking to indicate that I thought the Timbisha Shoshone tribe was involved with the Mafia.”

Matthews continued, “What I was trying to indicate was that those who are in charge with getting casinos and stuff like that built these days may have been at one time or [are] in cahoots right now with a similar organization.”

He concluded by stating that the topic is a “deep subject” that he did not want to speak further on without doing some research first.

Public comment took another unexpected turn at the same meeting when a woman who identified herself as a survivor of sexual abuse took Vice Mayor Wallace Martin to task for his comments on rape statistics during a city budget hearing and his follow-up opinion piece in the Daily Independent.

“Personally, I felt incredibly offended. Number one, because I feel it was a little too late,” she said of Martin’s piece. “And I feel like you didn’t take personal responsibility for your words.”

Martin said he would be “delighted” to clarify his comments.

Martin said he was well aware of the implications and sensitivities of rape. He said a member of his family was a victim of rape, and the family had been dealing with it for two years.

Martin also pointed out that his opinion piece was titled “One rape is too many.”

Martin said his comments were made during a brainstorming budget session and that he was repeating back numerous comments made by a man in the back of the room who said he could not walk to the front of the room to speak.

Martin added that he has been sent “alarming reports” since taking office, which were not substantiated.

He reiterated his contention that he was trying to break down the statistics in order to better understand and attempt to alleviate the problem. He also said he agreed with Mayor Pro Tem’s Lindsey Stephen’s assertion that all rape is rape.

City Attorney Keith Lemieux eventually interrupted Martin’s comments since the item was not on the agenda.

Another woman spoke up during public comment and said that in her opinion, the public was looking for Martin to display more empathy for the victims.

One point of contention throughout these public conversations has been how many or what percentage of reported rapes prove to be valid upon investigation and/or lead to a legal conviction.