This year was the Dunsmuir Botanical Gardens’ 28th “Tribute to the Trees” annual fundraiser. The event which took place last Saturday, June 22, featured a silent auction, dinner, and a concert by Uptown Brass from the Susanville Symphony Society.

The items for the silent auction were donated by a variety of local merchants and private individuals (including Cafe Maddalena, Cheerio Textiles, Dr. Seidlitz, Fred Gordon, La Perla de Nyarit Mexican Restaurant, Lake Shastina Golf, McCloud Golf Club, Mike & Tony’s Restaurant & Bar, Mt. Shasta Resort, Mt. Shasta Ski Park, Mountain Massage, Sousa Ready Mix, Weed Golf Club, and many more.)

Bar service was provided by the Denny Bar Company Craft Distillery of Etna, with spirits donated by Denny Bar Company. Dinner was catered by Dunsmuir Brewery Works. And shuttle service down into the gardens was provided by Dunsmuir’s Cascade Community Church.