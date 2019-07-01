April crash left two dead, three injured

The Kern County man driving a car involved in a double-fatal head-on collision on Highway 166 in early April was driving under the influence of drugs, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash killed Brian Scott Adams and his passenger, Ashley Nicole Castillo, both 29 and both from Caliente and injured three Cal Poly San Luis Obispo students.

Sanluisobispo.com reported that the CHP said Adams was under the influence at the time of the crash but did not say what the drug was.

The CHP said that Adams was driving a Honda Accord westbound on Highway 166 about three miles west of Rock Front Ranch on April 6 when crossed over the center line and crashed into a Nissan Sentra.

Erica Kemp, 20, of San Luis Obispo was driving the Nissan with Mariana Silverman, 21, and Keilani Waxdeck, 20, both also from San Luis Obispo, as her passengers. Kemp suffered minor injuries, but Silverman and Waxdeck both suffered major injuries.

Adams and his Catillo were pronounced dead at the scene.