Sharon Swingle, longtime College of the Siskiyou employee and adjunct instructor, will have an exhibition of her ceramics, prints and costume design illustrations at the Weed Library during the months of July, August, and September.

As a costume designer and theater production designer for over 25 years, theater has a strong influence on her work. Sharon creates figurative sculptures and embellished functional ware from high fire ceramics and multimedia. Storytelling is an essential component of her work. She is especially inspired by ancient mythology which she often juxtaposes with modern social commentary.

Swingle has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theater with an emphasis in costume design from Southern Oregon University (Oregon Center for the Arts) and a Master of Theater Studies in Production and Design from Ashland Center for Theatre Studies.

There will be an Artist’s Reception for her on Saturday, July 6, from 5-7 p.m. The Weed Library is located at 150 Alamo. Usual library hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.