The CHP’s MEP will begin at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, and conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. Officers will be on the lookout for drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.

This Independence Day holiday weekend, the California Highway Patrol will be working to keep the roadways safe during its Maximum Enforcement Period.

The CHP’s MEP will begin at 6:01 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, and conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 7. Officers will be on the lookout for drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.

“Do not lose your freedom while celebrating our country’s independence this weekend by making a bad choice. Driving impaired comes with consequences that can be deadly,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “Driving sober, fastening seat belts, and avoiding distractions will help everyone stay safe on the roadway.”

Impaired driving does not just mean alcohol. It is also illegal to drive while impaired by drugs, regardless if they are legal or illegal. Have a plan. If you are going to drink, designate a sober driver, use a taxi, or use a ride-share service.

If hosting an event, have plenty of non-alcoholic choices available. Be responsible, stop serving alcohol before the end of your party, and remind guests to have a plan to get home safely.