Longtime Siskiyou County resident and Siskiyou Opportunity Center employee Trudy Ann Wendell passed away June 12, 2019 at the age of 62.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Trudy on Thursday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the family ranchette, 11040 Cinnabar Court in Big Springs.

Online condolences can be made at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com