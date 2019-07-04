Nearly 250 riders raised an estimated $20,000 for Rotary projects during the Castle Crags Century event – a huge undertaking that takes “a village” to put on, said event chair Alisa Johnson.

The event took place on Saturday, June 22.

“After the ride a bunch of (volunteers) were at Mike at Tony’s and we met some of the riders and it was fulfilling to hear how much they loved the ride, the scenery, the community, and the volunteers,” said Johnson, who served as Mt. Shasta Rotary President for the past year, passed the baton to Heather Solus on Monday.

One of the goals was to build ridership, Johnson added. Last year there were 225 riders, and she hopes to see it grow to a minimum of 300.

The most popular ride is the century followed by the mountain metric, Johnson said. Riders came from Washington DC, southern Oregon, and many from the Bay Area and greater Sacramento Area.

“Also, quite a few from Red Bluff, Redding, and Siskiyou County,” Johnson said. “Although our goal is to raise money for Rotary community projects, the other goal has always been to have a healthy event that would draw people into our community to support the local economy. And it has.”

Some of the projects that Rotary has supported recently include Mercy Auxiliary’s free transportation program to and from medical appointments; Shasta Disabled Sports raft trip; Siskiyou Science Festival; The Garden Greenway Project; the Weed Community Center; the Senior Nutrition Program; Holidays on Us (by delivering $50 bills to 30 seniors at Christmas time); and local trail maintenance.

Johnson said Rotary puts in a tremendous amount of work. The Mercy Mt. Shasta Auxiliary and employees baked fresh items for the ride and operated a rest stop. Other rest stop operators include the COS Cadet Academy with Michele Korkowski; Interact Club, Rotary Club of Dunsmuir; and Rotary Club of Weed.

“We are thankful to Railroad Park Resort for allowing us to have a rest stop at that beautiful location ­– it is the favorite of all the riders,” Johnson said.

Next year’s ride is planned for June 27, 2020 and registration will open shortly, said Johnson. “We mostly communicate through Facebook and their website, www.castlecragscentury.com.