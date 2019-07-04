Local athletic teams and other community support organizations will once again be selling personal fireworks starting this weekend and through the Fourth of July.

Money from the sale of personal fireworks will help Yreka Splash re-open Ringe Pool and assist the Fort Jones Fire Association purchase equipment.

While Safe and Sane fireworks are permitted in most areas of Siskiyou County, local fire departments urge residents to use extreme caution this Fourth of July season, and they remind the public that possession of illegal fireworks is a misdemeanor offense.

“There is a zero tolerance policy in place for any fireworks that do not have the State Fire Marshall’s registered seal on them,” said Mount Shasta City Fire Chief Matt Melo. “Anyone who misuses or alters legal fireworks will also be cited.”

Any firework that explodes, rises in the air or moves about the ground is illegal, Melo explained. Examples include sky rockets, bottle rockets, Roman candles, mortars, m-80s, cherry bombs, firecrackers and helicopters.

Fireworks should be used outdoors only, away from buildings, crowds of people, vehicles, dry grass and other flammable objects and should not be thrown into the air under any circumstances.

Fire prevention patrols will be out in force this year, Melo said. Local departments around the county will be working with CAL FIRE and the Forest Service, and those in violation will be cited.

It is against state law for anyone under the age of 16 to possess fireworks of any sort, even the Safe and Sane variety, Melo added. “Those under 16 can and will be detained and brought to the police department if they are found to be in possession of fireworks.”

Parents should also be aware that they may be held liable for any damage or injuries caused by their children using fireworks, Melo said.

“If we want to keep the tradition of Safe and Sane fireworks going, we don’t want to have any mishaps,” said Melo.

You can pick up Safe and Sane fireworks at the following south county locations:

In Yreka

Yreka Splash’s booth is open today and tomorrow, July 3 and 4, from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. in the parking lot shared by Sears, Chase Bank and Golden Rush Espresso in Yreka.

Funds raised by the booth will be put toward the upkeep of Ringe Pool. A local committee and other groups have banded together to build a new pool. The City of Yreka is in the process of applying for a grant to fund the project.

In Fort Jones

Proceeds from the Fort Jones Fire Association are used for needed equipment for the Fire Department.

“Thanks to your support in donations and fund raisers like this one the Fire Association was able to replace our vintage Jaws Of Life allowing us to cut into newer car technology,” the Department said. “There are many things the association has purchased for the fire department and we are grateful for the community support.”

The booth will also feature fire engines for kids who may want to learn more about safety on the Fourth of July.

The booth is located at Fort Jones Fire Department, 31 Newton Street in Fort Jones.