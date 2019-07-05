The dictionary defines tariffs as: a tax or duty to be paid on a particular class of imports or exports. Tariffs were designed to discourage individuals from purchasing imported goods based on their cost, not quality encouraging you to purchase, in this case, American manufactured products.

Based on current labor rates, imported goods are less expensive to purchase. Tariffs could be an effective tool if American manufacturers were in direct competition with other countries for products but in most cases we are not.

The false narrative is that tariffs are a means of punishing countries like China and Mexico when in fact the true definition outlined above applies, it’s simply a tax. Under the president’s tariff we are paying taxes on many products we don’t even manufacture. In an act of retaliation countries impacted by the tariffs are purchasing agricultural goods, originally purchase from the United States, from other countries.

Tariffs are taxes Mr. President and its impact cold have a devastating effect on our economy.

John Swanson

Hornbrook