Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for a federal disaster declaration for Kern and San Bernadino counties after they sustained major damage from two major earthquakes in two days.

In a six-page letter sent to President Donald Trump Saturday, Newsom said the damages from the back-to-back earthquakes are more than the state and local agencies can handle without more help.

"I have determined that the damages caused by the July 4 and July 5 earthquakes are of such severity and magnitude that continued effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and affected local government and supplemental federal assistance is necessary to save lives and protect property, public health and safety and to lessen the effects of this imminent catastrophe," Newsom wrote.

He is seeking federal logistical help including mass care supplies, emergency power supplies, generators, evacuation support as necessary and other aid.

Newson said the two quakes caused "significant damage to critical infrastructure, including roadways, gas lines and water lines..."

Newsom had already declared a state of emergency in Kern and San Bernadino counties after both quakes.

The Daily Independent will update this story once more information is available.