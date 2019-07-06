Police officers received reports of two acts of looting and one attempted theft in the aftermath of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake Friday night, according to Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin.

"We had two thefts and one attempted theft," McLaughlin said. "Someone attempted to get into the Dollar Tree but was not successful."

Sage Mart Gas Station was broken into and an expensive piece of equipment related to its gas pump was stolen, McLaughlin said. He said he did not know the specific piece of item.

The second theft involved a private residence at an unspecified location.

"Bakersfield Police Department was roaming around on patrol when they located a door that had been kicked in on a residence," McLaughlin said. "At this time we're not sure what was reported stolen."

McLaughlin said no suspects have been taken into custody for any of the incidents.

"I have spoken with the District Attorney and Cynthia Zimmer said she will actively prosecute for these crimes," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin advised that anyone who finds their home or place of business broken into should call 9-1-1.

"Don't touch anything and wait for officers," McLaughlin said. "Please call if they notice anything."

He added for those who are home or at their place of business should immediately call 9-1-1 and defend themselves if necessary.