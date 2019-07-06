Warren Russell Nelson, 86, a long-time resident of Ridgecrest, California, went to be with his Lord on June 25, 2019.

Warren was born on July 7, 1932 in Buffalo, Minnesota to Russell and Myrle (Blackmore) Nelson. His dad was a Presbyterian minister so the family moved around the mid-west. Warren graduated from high school in 1950 in Armstrong, Iowa. He attended Bethel College and received a Bachelor of Arts degree, and then Bethel Theological Seminary where he graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor of Divinity degree. He later went to the Control Data Institute and earned a Diploma in Programming Technology. During his college days, he held various jobs including youth pastor. He married Joyce Joann Clarin on October 5, 1963 in Grand Rapids, MN. Daughters Nancy and Renee were born in Minnesota. They moved to San Bernardino, California to work for Campus Crusade for Christ in 1970. Sons Nathan and Justin were born in California.

In California, Warren served the Lord using his programming knowledge in the computer department at Campus Crusade for 15 years. The family moved in 1983 to Ridgecrest, California where he worked for defense contractors with China Lake Naval Weapons Center. He then worked for the school district for 25 years and retired ten years ago.

Dad never met a stranger. He enjoyed talking with and getting to know everybody he met. He would share his smile and laugh as much as possible, and was always ready to share spiritual encouragement and hope. He regularly met with a number of men over the years to encourage them in their Christian faith, and always wanted to help others grow in their relationship with Christ. He was passionate about studying the bible and memorizing verses throughout his life.

He is survived by his daughters Nancy (Brian) Voigt and Renee Solberg, sons Nathan Nelson and Justin (Becky) Nelson, grandchildren Daniel, Kayla, Abigail and Angela. He is survived by his sisters Helen (Stephen) Neir and Laurel Custead. He is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Joyce, who passed away in January of this year, his brother Richard who passed away in November 2018, his parents Russell and Myrle, his step-mother Francis, and his sister Joyce Burkhow.

Services will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church, 201 W. Graaf Ave. in Ridgecrest on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception at the Immanuel Ministry Center at 1201 N. China Lake Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CRU (Campus Crusade for Christ): The Jesus Film Project.