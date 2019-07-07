Communications Instructor, Jayne Turk, will teach this 3 unit class that will meet at the Weed Campus in the Distance Learning Center Room 8. The class will meet Monday through Thursday from 9 to 11:20 a.m., beginning July 8 and ending August 8.

Registration is currently open for a late-starting summer session Interpersonal Communications (COMS 1300 / #5035) class at the College of the Siskiyous.

Communications Instructor, Jayne Turk, will teach this 3 unit class that will meet at the Weed Campus in the Distance Learning Center Room 8. The class will meet Monday through Thursday from 9 to 11:20 a.m., beginning July 8 and ending August 8.

This course is an introduction to the process of human communication with a focus on intra and inter personal communication. Special emphasis is placed on an understanding of communication in relationships and everyday life including how to communicate ideas, thoughts, and feelings. Also, study of theory and research findings and their application to communication in personal and professional contexts as well as principles of verbal and nonverbal transactions.

Students should soon as possible before the start date. Register online or in person at the Weed or Yreka Campus. Contact Jayne Turk with questions or if you need more information by emailing jturk@siskiyous.edu/.