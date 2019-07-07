The aftershocks from Friday's 7.1 magnitude quake seems to be slowing down, according to a Cal Tech and United States Geological Survey seismologist.

"The sequence is decaying, and the decay rate is on the high side of average," said Dr. Lucy Jones in a tweet posted Saturday night about 24 hours after the big quake. "So the probabilities of more aftershocks are dropping. In the next week, M4s are still certain, a couple of M5s are likely, but larger quakes are looking more improbable.”

That doesn't mean there won't be a lot of shaking in the coming weeks, months and even years, but the aftershocks are going to become less frequent with time, Jones said.

While the larger aftershocks -- 5 and stronger -- will be less frequent, they will be felt for several years.

Jones said a magnitude 5 aftershock to the 1994 Northridge Quake was recorded in 1997.

Immediately after the big quakes, there were so many aftershocks they couldn't all be recorded.

She discussed the events of July 4 and July 5 in a series of tweets Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"The number of aftershocks goes down with time, she said. "Right after the mainshock, the system can't find the little quakes among the big ones. Now that the number of big ones is down, we record more little ones."

She also dismissed predictions of larger quakes issued from time to time

"There is also always someone who claims they know a big quake is coming," she tweeted Sunday morning. "This is not a scientific assessment. A day or two after every big earthquake of my career, we hear rumors that an even bigger earthquake is going to happen, but we are denying it to avoid a panic. "This rumor is no more true now than it was after Northridge, Landers or Hector Mine."