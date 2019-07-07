School district to continue some programs

Sierra Sands Unified School District plans to continue some of its programs while it continues assessing its facilities.

“Our initial assessment has revealed that other District facilities will require repair and/or assessment by structural engineers and others with specialized qualifications before we conduct programs in them,” SSUSD Superintendent Dave Ostash said in a news release Sunday.

"As we enter the recovery phase, we are thankful to learn that all of our families and students are safe, especially given the magnitude of the July 4 and 5, 2019 earthquakes," Ostash said. "However, we are deeply saddened to hear of the extensive property damage sustained by some families and community members and, especially, for the emotional impact this may have on our children."

He added, "Over the past few days, we have become aware of countless instances of neighbors and first responders helping neighbors and others to safety during the earthquakes and aftershocks and have been reminded of the perseverance and unwavering spirit of the entire Indian Wells Valley community. Those qualities and many others will undoubtedly see us through this trying time."

Ostash stressed that safe learning environments continue to be one of the highest priorities for the district and its students.

“Through the past several days, we have been working very closely and on a continual basis with many agencies and groups to ensure that our facilities are safe,” Ostash said.

The agencies assisting include, among others: California Department of Education, California Division of the State Architect, Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office of Education, Kern County Office of Emergency Services, The City of Ridgecrest, Ridgecrest Police Department and China Lake Police Department.

Ostash said that the school district will cancel its Extended School Year Program for special education students for and Richmond Charter School and temporarily suspending the ESY and secondary credit recovery program at Burroughs High School.

Richmond Elementary School, located aboard Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, sustained damage during the earthquakes and aftershocks, preventing student transportation to its Extended School Year Program. The program will not continue for the rest of the summer at Richmond.

“We regret the necessity of canceling the remainder of the ESY program at Richmond and will work closely with those students and families affected by this cancellation,” Ostash said.

He said BHS continues to be evaluated.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the District is closing the programs until the inspection team can officially clear the campus. “We hope to re-open Burroughs summer programs this week, and appropriate follow-up information will be sent to affected staff and students.”

The Summer Meals Program provided to students free of charge Tuesday-Friday at the Ridgecrest Branch Library and Wednesdays at Inyokern Elementary will continue as scheduled. The Monday through Thursday program at James Monroe Middle School will be closed due to cleanup.

SSUSD's 2019-2020 school year starts on Aug. 13.