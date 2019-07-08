The American Association of University Women, Siskiyou Branch, is very pleased and honored to award its 2019 continuing education award to Kaycie Tidwell who is the daughter of Cotton and Karie Tidwell of Montague.

The American Association of University Women, Siskiyou Branch, is very pleased and honored to award its 2019 continuing education award to Kaycie Tidwell who is the daughter of Cotton and Karie Tidwell of Montague. Kaycie is a graduate of the 2017 class at Yreka High School, and has earned her Associate Degree in Liberal Math and Science while attending West Hills Community College. In the fall, she will be attending Oregon Institute of Technology to begin her studies to obtain her Bachelors of Radiologic Science.

Besides being a full time student and working two jobs, Kaycie is a member of the college rodeo team. As with any sport, it involves hours of practice and competition, in addition to caring for her horse. With all her responsibilities, she has learned to manage her time to prioritize her studies. In the fall of 2018, she was awarded with a 4.0 grade point. To be sure she had completed all the prerequisites to begin at OIT in the fall of 2019, she took 2 online classes from there, plus another needed class from Treasure Valley Community College in the spring of 2019 along with her full load of classes at West Hills Community College.

The AAUW is interested in selecting a scholarship recipient who is active at their college, has complimentary references from professors, especially one from someone in their field of study, and has other interests as well. Kaycie has glowing letters of reference from her professors, praising her excellent academic skills, as well as being mature and responsible. Also praised was her desire and ability to help other students exemplifying her unique insightful abilities, and leadership qualities with her peers. Kaycie was also a member of a Student Advisory Committee where she was a leader for a One Love demonstration where she was involved in teaching fellow students along with the rest of the committee of fellow student athletes what a healthy relationship would be.

In addition, as part of the Presidential program at West Hills Community college that requires a minimum of 10 hours of community service per semester, she volunteered at a local elementary school, as well as helping clean up, serve, and tear down luncheons and dinners.

This young lady exemplifies someone who is mature, and self- motivated, and we are proud to award her our continuing ed scholarship to further aid her education.

To raise funds for this scholarship and for 2 summer Tech Trek science camperships for 2 fall incoming 8 th grade girls, we host a coffee and doughnut booth at the Montague Balloon Faire (not this year), and sell wreaths at Christmas. If you are interested in joining our organization, please contact our membership person, Millie Ferlatte at (530) 459-5032.