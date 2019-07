Corrugated metal outbuilding collapses during fire

Fire destroyed a small wooden structure in South Taft Wednesday.

The fire, behind a house on the 100 block of Naylor Avenue, was quickly knocked down by Kern County firefighters.

The wood frame structure, covered with corrugated metal, collapsed as firefighters were extinguishing the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was reported at 7:47 a.m. and firefighters were on scene for about an hour mopping up.