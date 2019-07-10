The festivities will continue Thursday through Sunday at Bel Air Park with the theme “Unity in our Community.”

Weed’s biggest celebration of the year – Carnevale – kicks off tonight, July 10, with a traditional parade on Main Street, beginning at 7 p.m.

The 65th annual Carnevale includes carnival rides, games, food, vendors, music and plenty of family fun.

There’s also an adult and junior bocce ball tournament, a horseshoe tournament and a softball tournament.

Advance ride tickets are available now at the Weed Chamber Office, 34 Main Street in Weed.

Carnevale’ s entertainment begins Friday, July 12 at noon with Jimmy Limo. It continues Friday with Honeyglove, John Abbott, Head On, and Rudi Bega.

On Saturday, music starts at 1:30 p.m. with Allison & Victor and continues with Honeyglove, Michael Koho & the Jaywalkers, Rival, Distance to the Sun, and Edge of the West.