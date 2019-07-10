Aliyah Renee

Kelsey Ann McCoy and Joshua Lee Rodgers of Weed announce the birth of a daughter, Aliyah Renee McCoy Rodgers. Aliyah was born on June 24, and she weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

She will be joining grandparent Nancy McCoy, as well as grandparents Renee Lane, and David Lee Rodgers. Welcome to the world Aliyah Renee!

Alexander Elessar

Emily and Steven Limkeman of Mount Shasta announce the birth of their son, Alexander Elessar Limkeman. Alexander was born on July 2 at Mercy Medical Center in Mount Shasta. He weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces.

Alexander will join his sister Lily Luthien Limkeman; grandparents Noel Hughes of Mount Shasta and Robert Hughes, deceased; grandparents Mark and Karen Limkeman of Minneapolis, Minnesota; great grandparents Jim and Marguerite Downing of Santa Barbara, California; Sharon and Gary Rodgers of Redding, California; Paul Hughes of Mount Shasta, California; and Robert and Joan Wilson of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Nevaeh Cadence

Charlene and Steven Trujillo or Weed announce the birth of their daughter, Nevaeh Cadence Trujillo.

Nevaeh was born on July 2, 2019 and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents include Patricia Smoot of Goldfield, Nevada and Michael Shepherd, deceased; Carla Berry of Willow Creek, California, and John Trujillo, deceased. She will also join great grandparent Viola Kaupanger, of Weed, California.

Meiella Reese

Lillie Heinan and Garret Benson of Fort Jones announce the birth of their daughter, Meiella Reese Benson.

Born on July 3, 2019, Meiella weighed 5 pounds and 7 ounces. She joins grandparents Evelyn and John Heinan of Fort Jones; and grandparent Faydrae Watkins of Fort Jones.

Jasmine Khan

Salma and Saleem Khan of Dunsmuir announce the birth of their daughter, Jasmine Khan.

Jasmine was born on July 5, and weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. She will be joining her siblings John, Shawn and Sarah.