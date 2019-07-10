The Dunsmuir Pool will be open for daytime swim sessions Monday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., as well as evening swim sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Dunsmuir Community Pool opened on Monday as city councilor Dave Keisler promised it would – with him diving in with a splash.

After having successfully energized the community to round up enough qualified applicants for the pool’s lifeguard team, Keisler was the first person in the Dunsmuir Pool on opening day.

The pool’s season had been in peril due to a lack of qualified lifeguards, but after some encouragement, a full staff of nine certified lifeguards came forward this year.

“We’ve got a great staff – with Kim Knudsen as Pool Supervisor, and Rami White as Assistant Pool Supervisor,” said Recreation and Parks District Administrator Mike Rodriguez, who came out for the pool’s opening day. He said he’s excited by the show of support from the community and how everyone responded when Keisler encouraged the community to rally together.

People of all ages turned out to swim on Monday. Several of the younger boys and girls were eager to take their required swim test which would permit them to swim in the deep end, so they could have the added fun of jumping off the diving board. Watching all the happy children splashing around brought a smile to Keisler’s face.

The Dunsmuir Pool will be open for daytime swim sessions Monday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., as well as evening swim sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

Adult lap swim sessions will begin July 15 and continue on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5 to 6 p.m. with adult water exercise classes starting July 22. They’ll take place at the same time as adult lap swimming. The cost for the four-week course is $30.

The Dunsmuir Pool is also open to the public. Admission is $1 for kids under 18 years old and adults are $3. A book of 12 “Pool Bucks” can be purchased for $10 at the pool office or at the Dunsmuir Recreation and Parks office, which will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m.