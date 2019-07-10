Lifelong Siskiyou County resident Mary Pellegrino, age 103 of McCloud, California, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Mary was born on April 8, 1916 in Sisson, California (now Mount Shasta) to Salvatore and Teresina Mangone.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Luigi Pellegrino; her nine siblings: Ben Mangone, Rosalie Scalise, Frances Amantea, Jennie Pellegrino, Louise Lobis, Rosina Long, Josephine Tolosano, Katherine Tallerico, and Johnny Mangone; son-in-law Dwight Jones; grandson Roby McAvoy; great grandson Bryan Leger; and great-great grandson Andrew Holliday.

Mary is survived by her four children: Frank (Audrey) Pellegrino of North Hollywood; Lucille (Joe) Bonneville of Radcliff, Kentucky; Yvonne McAvoy of Mount Shasta; and BJ Jones of McCloud. She’s also survived by 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 27 great great grandchildren, and one great great great grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:45 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in McCloud. Entombment will immediately follow the Memorial Service at Mount Shasta Memorial Chapel & Park in Mount Shasta.

There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering immediately following Entombment at the Squaw Valley Riding Club (also known as The Horsemen) in McCloud.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to either Mercy Hospice Mt. Shasta or McCloud Fire Department. For donations to hospice, please make checks payable to Mercy Hospice Mt. Shasta and mail to 914 Pine Street, Mt. Shasta, CA 96067. For donations to the fire department, make checks payable to McCloud Fire Department and mail to MCSD, Attn: Fire Department, PO Box 640, McCloud, CA 96057.