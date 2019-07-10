Mimi Teller from the American Red Cross arrived in Ridgecrest July 5, expecting to help respond to what she jokingly called a "cute little 6.4 earthquake." She arrived at Ridgecrest's Kerr McGee Center to find the temporary shelter empty.

"Within an hour, it was not so empty," Teller said.

The reference is to the 7.1 magnitude earthquake which hit Ridgecrest that night. At 11 times stronger than the previous quake, the second quake brought in many needing assistance.

The American Red Cross had set up a temporary shelter complete with an ADA-compliant dormitory with cots, blankets and showers. Snacks and entertainment were and are being provided, along with emotional support services from the Red Cross and Kern County.

The shelter serves three meals a day and has a nurse station. Since the second earthquake, it has become a hub for many who need help.

Helping out the Red Cross is Marley's Miracle Mutts who have had volunteers play with pets and kids at the temporary shelter. Almost Eden Rescue is also helping with displaced, lost and injured pets elsewhere in the community and many other organizations have provided donations for use at the shelter at the Kerr McGee Center.

Teller reported that 102 people slept inside the Kerr McGee Center in the temporary shelter Saturday night.

Many of those seeking shelter at the Kerr McGee Center are from Trona, which was hit worse than Ridgecrest in both quakes and also has fewer people and far fewer services. The Red Cross has also been sending supply vehicles to Trona with water, cleanup kits and snacks.

Jamie Acevedo was hanging out in Freedom Park with her two kids Sunday morning. The family from Trona was staying in the temporary shelter, but they took two of their small dogs out to the park to let them get some playtime and get some of their energy out. Also in attendance was her mother-in-law Davine Chute of Ridgecrest.

"We are doing about as well as can be expected," Acevedo said. "Our whole house was leveled and destroyed."

The family explained that their residence survived the first quake, but just when they got their water pipes repaired the second one hit. The second quake caused the entire foundation to collapse.

"Scared, shocked, terrified," was how Acevedo described her reaction to the second quake. Fortunately, all of their animals were OK.

The family slept in their front yard Friday night, while their grandmother/mother-in-law tried to get things situated in Ridgecrest. Eventually, they all headed over.

Acevedo noted with a laugh that the family had been wanting to move, but not under such trying circumstances. They are seeking a temporary place to stay through the end of July. Anyone who can offer assistance is asked to call Acevedo care of 760-876-0373.

Meanwhile, others have been actually camping outdoors in Freedom Park.

Joshua McGowen and Lacey Wells were sleeping in the park with their two dogs Snickers, Twix and a friend's dog. McGowen and Wells are married and were camping with their friend Eric Russell. They reported Sunday that Saturday night was quiet, with a handful of other people sleeping in tents or on the ground.

Wells said the three were in town on vacation from Arizona and Laughlin, Nevada, visiting family, when the quakes hit. She said the group was at Burger King when the first quake hit and in the park for the second.

"Our main concern was grabbing our dogs," she said.

Wells said the group intends to stay in Ridgecrest until "they say the quakes are done, and it's safe and the roads are back open" at which point they will head home to Arizona.

Wells emphasized that the Red Cross will remain on the scene for as long as needed.

"We are welcoming everybody and anybody who needs our support and our services," she said.