A 36-year-old man was arrested on July 4 on allegations of a carjacking that occurred on Jan. 25.

According to Kern County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:10 p.m. on July 4, sheriff’s deputies from the Ridgecrest substation were investigating a stolen vehicle in Johannesburg when they obtained information on the information of the suspect, Nicholas Stiles.

Stiles had an active felony arrest warrant and was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. Stiles was located hiding inside a residence.

According to KCSO, Stiles stole a truck and a motorcycle in the Fremont Valley area on Jan. 25. Stiles was armed with a shotgun during the theft of the vehicles. The vehicles were recovered in the Red Mountain area of San Bernardino County.

Stiles was arrested on his felony warrant and a violation of resisting an officer.