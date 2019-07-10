A Sunday night traffic collision on Highway 395 near Olancha left three people dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP reports, the driver of a white Dodge pickup was traveling northbound on Highway 395 just north of State Route 190. For reasons not yet determined, the driver of the pickup veered off the road onto the northbound right shoulder, where he lost control of the pickup.

The pickup then began to skid out of control into the northbound lane and directly into the path of a black Ford pickup that was traveling along southbound US-395.

The two vehicles collided within the southbound lane of US-395. Olancha Fire Department, Lone Pine Fire Department, CHP, and Inyo County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene where they rendered medical aid and transported multiple parties from the collision scene.

Three parties suffered fatal injuries due to the collision.

The cause of this collision is under investigation by the Bishop CHP Office. Identities of the deceased parties will be released through the Inyo County Coroners Office.