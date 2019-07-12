A magnitude 4.9 rocked the Ridgecrest early Friday morning, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor occurred five miles from Ridgecrest at 6:11 a.m. It is one of the largest aftershocks to come following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that hit the area the night of July 5, causing a lot of damage to Ridgecrest, Trona and the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

In the past 10 days, the USGS has reported 649 earthquakes of 3.0 or greater in the nearby area.

Lucy Jones, a Caltech seismologist and California's preeminent expert on earthquakes, put out a message Friday morning reminding people such earthquakes will be common following last week's earthquakes.

"Remember, we said that the relative number of large magnitude quakes is constant, and more M5s in the sequence would be normal. This morning’s M4.9 is normal and it’s having its own aftershocks," Jones stated via social media.