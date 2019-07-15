Master MysteryProductions and Red Rock Books are joining forces again to create a life-sized interactive mystery board game called “Foul Play.” Inspired by the classic board game, CLUE, guests are invited to attend a sinister costume party where seven colorful suspects are attending at the request of a mysterious host named King. But each of the guest hides a lethal secret they would rather keep buried. When their enigmatic host is murdered and more secrets emerge, it becomes clear that in this game of cat-and-mouse, someone isn’t playing fair.

Starring Cat Kreidt, Jon Lewis, Calvin Johnson, Nathan Murphy, Felicity Browne, Lexi Phillips, Leslie Blake, Jonathan Blair, Hope Thoms, and Tiffany Cheney, “Foul Play” will merge the worlds of interactive theatre, board games, and scavenger hunts into a one of a kind experience. Guests will get to interrogate the suspects, spin for additional clues, enjoy themed treats, and solve a mystery that contains two different solutions, a different one each performance. Patrons are also welcome to dress as their favorite CLUE character for the show. “Foul Play” performs all Saturdays, July 20, July 27, August 3, August 10, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Red Rock Books.

Tickets are $15 general admission and $10 for kids under 10, seniors, military, and past Master Mystery Productions members. They are on sale now at Red Rock Books. We advise our guests that this is not a meal-based event and to wear comfortable shoes because there will be lots of exploring, eavesdropping, and searching the whole store for clues. For more information, visit mastermysteryproductions.com or Master Mystery Productions on Facebook.