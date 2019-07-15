The Sierra Sands Unified School District board of education declared its own proclamation of emergency during a special meeting Thursday night. The declaration comes after the district conducted its initial survey of facilities districtwide to assess the damage caused by first the July 4 magnitude 6.4 earthquake and the 7.1 that followed on the night of July 5.

“Initial assessments indicate that it will be necessary to contract out for repair and replacement services in order to ensure school sites are ready for occupancy by the start of the 2019-2020 school year,” said district business director Pam Smith.

Smith said that by adopting its own emergency, the district could proceed under the California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act to immediately replace or repair any public facility without adopting a plan or giving any bids.

“It’s going to be millions of dollars but it’s not going to be as bad as we thought,” Smith said.

The board also adopted a supporting ordinance to submit a form to the California Office of Emergency Services for non-state agencies since cost-sharing under California and federal regulations are issued at a county level. Those designations will be for the County of Kern and will cover all affected jurisdictions and Special Districts within the county.

Board member Tim Johnson asked whether the district would qualify for support or funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

Superintendent David Ostash said it might end up being the case based on current initial investigation of the district’s infrastructure by Cal OES staff, Department of State Architect teams, contractors and FEMA inspectors.

According to Ostash and Smith, some sites fared worse than others during the earthquakes.

Richmond Elementary School, built in the 1950s, sustained a significant amount of damage to its ceilings and walls. The relatively new Murray Middle School campus on Drummond Avenue weathered the tremblers almost unscathed.

However, according to Ostash, the good news is that some schools that require moderate repair appear to be able to open in time if those repairs are conducted according to the California Division of State Architect specifications.

DSA oversees all school site construction and building requirements, including the modernization and construction projects at Burroughs High School and Murray.

Ostash added that inspection teams didn’t find any cases of liquefaction at any of the school sites, or shifting in the ground — a good sign for the school sites.

However, the district still needs to evaluate its HVAC and its mechanical systems like its sewer connections and water plumping to ensure they have not been compromised.

The board had initially planned on discussing its 10-year master facilities plan, but Ostash said with the earthquakes, changes are likely to occur.

Smith said over the course of the last week, Cal OES inspectors came out to initial damage assessments, which will calculate the damage the district sites have incurred.

The district sent a second team along with Cal OES to assess structural damage so it could verify whether buildings were safe to enter and begin cleanup ahead of the school year.

DSA came in after that to conduct its own evaluations. FEMA inspector then came in to do a preliminary damage assessment on Thursday in coordination with Cal OES and DSA staff.

Smith said a final report from DSA is expected on Monday.

After that, she said the district plans to engage in two parallel repair processes to get the schools up and running again by August and getting anything that needs to be fixed.

She said any final report would not take into account the decision the district will take with Richmond Elementary School, which made the list of Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment-eligible schools for replacement or modernization.

“For example, we would sit here and say do we really want to dump $3 million into Richmond School next year if we can get it functional when we know what we want to do with it in two years,” she said. She said FEMA doesn’t care about that, only about the price tag to get everything back to its pre-earthquake status.

Moving forward on a new Richmond site

One remediation for the future of Richmond Elementary was pushed forward Thursday night as well. The board approved a $153,000 contract with PlaceWorks to conduct site evaluation as part of an overall environmental impact report.

According to Smith, the Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment invited the district to submit its proposal to modernize or replace the aging elementary school. Richmond is the only public school left inside the fence line. Murray was relocated outside, where it was completed in 2017.

Murray, Richmond, and Burroughs High School, along with Vieweg School, are all still located on Navy property and eligible for DOD grants that can pay for 80 percent of construction costs.

“After a discussion with personnel from NAWS China Lake, it was decided that building a new school is a better strategy than attempting to modernize the current school,” Smith said.

She said China Lake offered three potential sites: the site of the current Vieweg school, which holds its adult school program, the 32 acres near Vieweg or a site on Richmond Road near Ridgecrest Boulevard.

PlaceWorks, she said, will provide all the data necessary for a cost-benefit analysis on which site to select and conduct the necessary environmental assessments under the California Environmental Quality Act and National Environmental Policy Act.

She noted of the three companies that answered the bid for the assessment, PlaceWorks was the best suited. The company has experience with hundreds of school districts and presented a viable timeline.

PlaceWorks also conducted the environmental assessments for the Burroughs and Murray projects.

She said 80 percent of the cost with PlaceWorks could be charged to the DoD’s grant after an initial meeting.

Smith said the site south of Vieweg, which is near Murray Middle School, was the preferred option for a number of reasons. However, there was one qualifier that went against making a final decision: the risk of a $13 million abatement effort due to possible asbestos contamination.

“What we would like PlaceWorks to do are soil sampling and testing,” Smith said. “We will be able to confirm or deny we have a serious abatement issue with that site, and they will pick the next best site.”

She added that once the board formally approves a site, it still needs the blessing from the California Department of Education.

Ostash added that Vieweg is a likely alternative site in the rare case abatement issues exists. It would cost a couple of million dollars to demolish and clear, he said but would be cheaper than $13 million in abatement even before construction began.

“We’re not projecting that but I think that was the reason,” Ostash said.

Smith noted data has to be gathered before a final decision could be made, but agreed with Ostash’s assessment.