The children drew what they wanted on an outline of themselves and Thomson followed their wishes as closely as possible.

Eugenie Thomson’s quilt, titled “Mrs. Miller’s Class Around the Mountain,” was announced as the viewers choice winner of Weston’s Fiber Art Show, available for viewing at Snow Creek Studios through July 20.

Thomson is the winner of a $100 gift certificate to Westons.

Thomson had the help of Butteville students.

“Each child was very specific in what they wanted, down to the bracelet or the color and design of their clothes, and even their shoes,” Thomson said.

Viewers will be wowed by the incredible details in Thomson’s quilt and others in the show before it closes.

Snow Creek Studios is located at 416 Mt. Shasta Blvd. in Mount Shasta. Call (530) 926-3000 for information, Thursday through Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.