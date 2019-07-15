The crash took place at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Montague Grenada Road, north of Oberlin Road in Yreka.

The eye-popping sight of a truck in a tree was a bizarre reality for responders from Yreka CHP, CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit, and Montague Volunteer Fire Department on July 5. The crash took place at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Montague Grenada Road, north of Oberlin Road in Yreka.

The accident involved only one person, 58 year old Mai Lee, who was transported to Fairchild Medical Center with minor injuries, Yreka CHP said. Lee was driving a 2016 Toyota Tacoma.

Yreka CHP could not provide information as of press time about how the accident occurred.