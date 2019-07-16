A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook the Ridgecrest area at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, following in the wake of a series of earthquakes on a magnitude 4.0 or greater after the two large earthquakes on July 4 and 5.

According to the U.S. Geological Society, the earthquake’s epicenter was located 12 miles east of Ridgecrest.

The two earthquakes that rattled Ridgecrest, Trona and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake were magnitude 6.4 (July 4 at 10:33 a.m.) and 7.1 (July 5 at 8:19 p.m.). The temblors caused extensive damage to businesses and homes in Ridgecrest and Trona, as well as naval facilities aboard China Lake.

Utilities were disrupted and roads damaged, including State Route 172 between Ridgecrest and Trona. The result was both California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump issuing proclamations of emergency for the region.

Lucy Jones, a Caltech seismologist and preeminent expert on earthquakes in California, has cautioned that while the number of earthquakes will decrease with time, aftershocks will continue, including those that might range into magnitude 5.0 or greater.