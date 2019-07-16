Car dealer who once owned Taft Family motors found dead in Cabo San Lucas

Prominent Kern County automobile dealer Jose Arredando, who once owned a new and used car dealership in Taft, was killed in Mexico, according to multiple reports.

He owned Taft Family Motors on the 500 block of North Street, which he sold to Devinder Singh Bains in 2004, who operated it as Taft Chevrolet.

Arredando was found dead in a home that he owns in the resort city of Cabo, San Lucas.

He was the current owner of Family Motors Acura in the Bakersfield Auto Mall.

His other properties have included Taft Family Motors, Family Used Cars, Delano Family Motors, Delano Family Motors Hyundai, Fillmore Family Motors, and Santa Paula Family Motors.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.