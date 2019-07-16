With funding from the Community Services Block Grant, MSCAA has previously awarded funds in support of senior meals; food banks; emergency shelter, heating and transportation; and other types of supportive programs.

The Modoc Siskiyou Community Action Agency Board is seeking project proposals to provide services to low income residents of Siskiyou and Modoc Counties for Project Year 2020. With funding from the Community Services Block Grant, MSCAA has previously awarded funds in support of senior meals; food banks; emergency shelter, heating and transportation; and other types of supportive programs.

Shasta Training and Consulting manages MSCAA’s Siskiyou Satellite Office.

“MSCAA is seeking proposals for cost effective and collaborative projects to provide direct services to Siskiyou’s low income individuals,” SAID STC president Jill Phillips. “Projects offering crisis intervention and prevention, basic human resources, educational services, supportive services, employment and/or training services, as well as other projects providing services to the low income populations will be considered.”

The maximum grant award per project is $15,000 and proposals are due Aug. 12. Funding for approved projects will begin as Jan. 1, 2020.

Siskiyou organizations and individuals interested in applying can email Sandra at sandra@shastatraining.org or call (530) 918-9309 Monday through Thursday for additional information or to request an application packet.

STC has scheduled a series of informational Bidder Workshops for prospective applicants. Bidder workshops provide an opportunity to review the proposal document, learn about the application process, become familiar with project reporting requirements and have questions answered. Five Siskiyou workshops are planned for locations around the county, starting July 12 in Yreka at 10:30 a.m. at the Yreka Community Resource Center, 201 S. Broadway.

The series will continue July 15 with a workshop at Butte Valley Community Center at 1 p.m., 52900 Highway 97 in Dorris; on July 17 at the Happy Camp Community Center at 1:30 p.m., 38 Park Way; on July 19 at Scott Valley Family Resource Center at 10 a.m., located at 11920 Main Street in Fort Jones; and lastly on July 22 at the Mount Shasta Community Resource Center at 2 p.m., 109 E. Lake Street.