The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority board of directors will meet Thursday at 10 a.m. at Ridgecrest City Hall council chambers, 100 W. California Ave.

Groundwater well registration

The board will discuss and decide on whether to adopt an ordinance over its next two meetings that will require all groundwater well owners to register their wells with the Groundwater Authority.

According to the staff report for the agenda item, the ordinance is recommended in order for the Groundwater Authority to properly adopt, implement and administer its Groundwater Sustainability Plan, which is required to be submitted to the California Department of Water Resources by Jan. 31, 2020.

The groundwater sustainability plan will be used as the road map for achieving a sustainable, safe yield in the basin over at least the next 20 years. At the moment, the Indian Wells Valley falls into DWR’s list of critically overdraft basins, meaning more water is pumped annually than can be naturally recharged.

According to the staff report, all well owners would need to register with the Groundwater Authority by Oct. 1.

The board adopted an ordinance in 2018 requiring the same of large groundwater pumpers, including the Indian Wells Valley Water District and agricultural operations. In addition, the ordinance required those owners to pay a monthly groundwater extraction fee to help fund a budget shortfall in the development of the GSP.

At the time, smaller domestic well owners were exempt from the registration requirements but were encouraged to register. Due to the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act of 2014, any well owner who pumps two acre-feet of water or less per year for domestic use is exempt from the current groundwater extraction fee.

The proposed ordinance does not include a provision to pay an extraction fee.

According to the staff report, the ordinance would require well owners to provide the name and contact address of the owner or user of the well (labeled “groundwater extraction facility”), the well’s location, a statement of whether it’s residential, commercial, industrial or agricultural in nature, an accurate declaration of the annual production figures and agricultural acreage for years 2010-2015 and for 2018; a description of equipment associated with the well, how the well owner or user measures groundwater extraction and any other information needed by the water resource manager.

The ordinance, if adopted, would need to go through two readings: the first at Thursday’s meeting, and actual adoption at the Aug. 15 meeting.

Wellntel project

Among the items the board will discuss is a review of the Wellntel project and how to proceed after it pays the invoice for a 60-day demonstration period. Wellntel had installed 10 monitoring devices in locations around the basin to monitor well levels in a real-time system. The project cost would have run about $12,000 for the network initiation and first year of operation.

At its July meeting, the board contemplated whether to move forward with the project beyond its initial no-cost/no-risk demonstration. Jeff Helsley, representing the Groundwater Authority’s water resources manager, Stetson Engineers, said that the project would be beneficial after a groundwater sustainability plan is developed.

Staff recommendation, according to a staff report, is that it would be worth continuing for the pilot project to collect a full year’s worth of data — if funding can be allocated by the board. Groundwater pumping in the basin is entering a high period, and the data would be valuable.

According to the staff report, Stetson Engineers will reassess the data and its value after one year and make a future recommendation and “should the pilot continue, support should be considered only for those well locations that offer valuable data.”

Residential/Commercial rebate program

The board will also decide whether to award bid contracts to two companies for two programs funded by Proposition 1 grant funding under the Severely Disadvantaged Communities program.

The programs include one for residential/commercial rebates and anther for water audit, leak section and repairs.

According to the staff report, funding from the gran was initially delated after the applications were submitted to the California Department of Water Resources. Both programs were initially slated to be conducted over an 18-month period, but due to the delays, work from both programs would need to be completed in six to eight months.

DWR could possible extend the program by two or three months, but not much longer than that, according to the staff report.

“The abbreviated programs would result in fewer water-saving device rebates than originally anticipated would be distributed and fewer water audits, leak detection surveys, and leak repairs would be done than originally anticipated,” the staff report states.

Companies presented their proposals during the June 20 board meeting. One proposal was received for the rebates program and three for the audit program.

An ad hoc subcommittee reviewed the applicants and recommended WaterWise Consulting to run the rebates program and California Rural Water Agency to operate the adult and leak program.

However, the next steps include negotiating final scopes of work and consultant agreements with the recommended firms and presenting them to the Board for potential approval at the August 2019 meeting or canceling the programs due to the current cash flow situation.

The full agenda can be found online at iwvga.org/iwvga-meetings.