Not long after the Gap Fire destroyed Horse Creek, community members were in attendance at a meeting in Yreka, held by the Forest Service. The purpose of the meeting was to answer any questions we might have, and to update us on what they were doing.

Also present was their Arson Investigator. I asked this person if this was their specific purpose concerning our fire, and if investigation was still underway. The answer was “yes.” I then asked our group of community members for a show of hands if anyone had been contacted or questioned by the investigator as to what they know about the fire. Not a single hand went up. Over a year later, at another meeting held by the Forest Service, I asked the exact same question. Again, not a single hand went up. Their investigation methods are questionable, and they would be quite surprised by the amount of information we have.

As mentioned in a previous letter from our community, we had been promised by the Forest Service “transparency” in all their dealings with us. We also received official confirmation from them that the cause of our fire was attorney-client privileged information only. This last statement has been questioned in our Congressman’s office, as well as higher up in Washington DC. We’re hearing from them that the Forest Service shouldn’t have the right to deny us, and that this is information we should have been given.

Our question to the Forest Service is three-fold: Do you understand the meaning of transparency? Who is it you’re protecting and hiding ... and why?

If anyone has information regarding the Gap Fire, please contact Sheriff Jon Lopey or District Attorney Kirk Andrus.

Steve Riede

Horse Creek