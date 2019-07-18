The event marked just over a year since the Klamathon Fire ignited in Hornbrook, destroying over 80 structures and killing one resident. The fire burned 20 residences, 47 outbuildings, four cabins and the Hornbrook Grange Hall.

The skies over Hornbrook on Saturday were dramatically different than they were a year ago. Hornbrook residents and local firefighters came together over the weekend on a sunny, clear day for the Klamathon Wildfire Homecoming Celebration.

The event marked just over a year since the Klamathon Fire ignited in Hornbrook, destroying over 80 structures and killing one resident. The fire burned 20 residences, 47 outbuildings, four cabins and the Hornbrook Grange Hall. Additionally, the R-Ranch lost its clubhouse, pool, bunkhouse, and cook shack.

Rather than commemorating the day the fire began, the Hornbrook neighbors decided to celebrate the day they were allowed back home and the fact that most of them had homes to come back to.

The celebration on Hornbrook Road included a barbecue lunch, live music from local band the Black Mountain Bandits, and a series of community members sharing their stories from both during and after the fire.

Hornbrook resident Abigail Burnett, who has lived in the town for about four years, noted that she had been planning to move away from Hornbrook before the Klamathon hit. After seeing how her community came together after the fire, however, she changed her mind.

While her home was spared, Burnett was unable to return to her home for a week following the fire. She was working in Ashland, Oregon on July 5, 2018 – the day the Klamathon began – and the freeway was shut down leading to Hornbrook.

“The fire was devastating for everybody, but I think it’s bringing people out,” she observed. “I certainly started paying more attention ... This was going to be a temporary place for me, but I fell in love [with it]. I’ve worked really hard and so has my family. I’m staying.”

Burnett has been involved with the Healing Hornbrook Project, a committee that sprouted from within the Hornbrook Community Association. One of the committee’s recent activities was a community cleanup day of an area adjacent to where Saturday’s celebration was held. A home that sits on the land was being occupied by squatters, Burnett said.

The cleanup was just the first part of a vision to eventually turn the space into a park. Hornbrook resident Virginia Pelsor has been conducting fundraising to help achieve that goal, Burnett said.

Crystal Aston, a field coordinator with the Ford Institute for Community Building – part of the Ford Family Foundation – also came out to celebrate with the Hornbrook community on Saturday. Though Aston is a Mount Shasta resident, she’d been involved with the Hornbrook community for over a year before the fire began and she’s been an integral part of helping Hornbrook residents rebuild since.

Aston explained that she started working with the Hornbrook Community Association in December of 2016. The Hornbrook Grange Hall was coming up on its 100th anniversary and the HCA wanted to have some repairs performed on the building so it could be insured.

The day of the Klamathon Fire, Aston said she was on the phone with Hornbrook resident Carole Eastman, who was reading Aston a contractor’s quote for the repairs. The two women then heard banging on Eastman’s door as a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s officer told her she would need to evacuate.

Aston recalls that Eastman then told her, “It sounds like there’s a fire coming toward my house, but let’s get back to this list of repairs.” Once Eastman set her mind to something, Aston told the gathered Hornbrook residents on Saturday, she was not to be deterred. Aston said that she actually hung up on Eastman so that she would evacuate immediately.

Eastman, who served for years as secretary of the Hornbrook Community Association, passed away last month. She was on the minds of many Hornbrook residents on Saturday and was mentioned repeatedly as neighbors recalled her passion for and dedication to her community.

HCA President James Hines and his wife, Donna, also lost their home in the Klamathon Fire. “It was devastating to finally come out and see everything you had is gone,” Donna described. She remembers talking to a friend following the fire and realizing, “I don’t even own a cookbook anymore.” She added, “You don’t think of what you have til it’s gone.”

Hornbrook Fire Protection District Chief and HCA Vice President Adria Buckley also lost her home to the Klamathon. “The last time I saw my home, flames were running straight toward it,” she said. Still, Buckley worked to save the homes of her neighbors. “I was able to stay on duty because I had friends and family who helped me,” she expressed.

Sheriff Jon Lopey also attended Saturday’s homecoming celebration and recognized the efforts of firefighters like Buckley, calling the first responders “courageous and resolute.”

The process of rebuilding has been slow, said HCA Lecturer Pat Miller. Only two houses have been rebuilt and another is in the process. Still, the attitude of Hornbrook residents is one of hope, positivity and determination. Miller shared, “We are so excited about today and getting together for the first time not smelling smoke and seeing a bright sky and happy people.”