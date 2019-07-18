The American Red Cross will open a Service Center in Ridgecrest today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Immanuel Baptist Church, 1201 N. China Lake Blvd. Red Cross caseworkers will meet with residents with homes verified to have been destroyed or to have sustained major damage as a result of the earthquakes that occurred on July 4 and July 5 in the Ridgecrest and Trona areas.

They will discuss disaster recovery needs and work with residents to develop a transitional recovery plan.

Red Cross emergency shelters are designed to meet the immediate, short-term needs of impacted residents until long-term efforts can get underway.

As communities begin to recover from the Ridgecrest Earthquake, the Red Cross is meeting one-on-one with any affected residents and providing an individualized transitional recovery plan at the Red Cross Service Centers.