What have we learned in the last three years? One thing I have been reading about is the vast Democrat conspiracy to get rid of Trump. This included making Hillary Clinton the president in spite of the will of the people of America.

We have learned that Democrats conspired with the Justice Department, the FBI, CIA, and the State Department to commit a fraud on the American public.

Today I read that the FBI has found the 49,000 emails Hillary and her companions tried to destroy. They were on computers in the Obama White House. Reference Judicial Watch.

For three years the mainstream American news companies have tried to indoctrinate Americans that it was Trump who colluded with the Russians, when all along it was the Democrats who colluded with and paid for Russians lies about Trump. Yes, Trump is pompous and boisterous but after the most detailed witch hunt in American history the Democrats could not find a crime to charge Trump with! That is very significant! Not many Americans are that clean!

My point is this. With all the lying and scheming we see from the Democrats how could anyone vote for them? Yes, I know if you are an illegal alien getting welfare for your family you may fall prey to the unethical Democrat habit of buying votes with taxpayers’ money.

When a group of people do not even try to hide the fact that they are making up lies in order to protect the previous administration, and overthrow a president, you know those people cannot be trusted. We are speaking about treason. We are speaking of selling out America to our enemies! Don’t you care that Democrats hate America?

Add to that Democrats are trying to destroy your family and your children! Abortion will never be anything other than infanticide. Indoctrinating young children that sexual perversion is acceptable is just another way of killing your child.

Democrats are unethical, corrupt, and should never be elected to office. Democrats cannot make good decisions because they are corrupt. Their decisions will never benefit the American public because in the end the democrat will make a decision that benefits himself, his party or movement.

All of this goes for the mainstream American news. There is no difference between the Democrat party and the mainstream American news.

Walt Pryor

Montague