The Planning Commission is meeting Tuesday, July 23.

On the agenda is a public hearing for the proposed Oasis Project.

On the agenda are a string of public hearings and tentative tract map extensions. One is for a 12 month extension for a tract with 77 lots located at the southwest corner of Springer Avenue and College Heights Boulevard. Another is for a 12 month extension for a tract with 122 lots generally located near the northwest corner of Kendall Avenue and South Norma Street. A third is for a 12 month extension for a tract with 23 lots generally located northwest of Javis Avenue and College Heights Boulevard.

The Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, July 23 at 6 p.m., at City Council Chambers, City Hall, 100 W. California Ave.