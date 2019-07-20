The association is planning and looking forward to their 62nd annual art show which will be held August 17 through September 2nd at the Sisson Museum Mt. Shasta.

The Siskiyou Artists Association will meet on Sunday July 21 at the Lake Shastina Community Center for their regular business meeting. The association is planning and looking forward to their 62nd annual art show which will be held August 17 through September 2nd at the Sisson Museum Mt. Shasta.

Following the business meeting will be an art critique with guest critique artist Cara Morgan of Montague. Cara has been involved with art most of her life; she enjoys and pursues various art mediums, including watercolor, pastel, oil, graphite, pen and wash, charcoal and scratchboard. Cara teaches private art lessons and belongs to a group of artists that meet each week to enjoy painting and critiquing their work. She has participated and exhibited in various arts events and has been recognized with winning awards in many.

Members, guests and all interested persons are invited and welcomed to the meeting. Artists are encouraged to bring one piece of their recent original art, framed or ready for display for the critique.

All artwork for the critique needs to be in place by 1:30 p.m. The regular meeting starts at 2 p.m. and is followed by the critique.

The location of the Shastina Community Center is 15244 Driftwood Dr. Lake Shastina. For additional information visit www.siskiyouartists.com