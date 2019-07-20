Rotary Club District Governor Savi Bhim made a special trip to Ridgecrest Wednesday to recognize the Rotary Club of China Lake and the Indian Wells Valley Rotary Club for their service to the community during and after the Searles Valley quake sequence.

"I wanted to be here with you today," Bhim said. "Sometimes we don't know how strong we are until being strong is our only choice. Your strength, Hercules can't touch because your strength comes from inside."

She added, "Going through the earthquakes that you faced is traumatic. And there's got to be some, shall we say, aftershocks. But yet as soon as you could find your equilibrium your first thought was to help others."

She noted Rotarians delivering supplies to as far away as Trona.

"I saw compassion. I saw empathy and I saw selflessness at the highest level of human interaction," Bhim said. "Each one of you told me the same thing -- that is what Rotarians do."

She added that the clubs have "truly truly" embodied the Rotary motto of "service above self."

Bhim presented the Rotary Club of China Lake and the Rotary Club of Indian Wells Valley with certificates reading "Shaken but not broken" for service above self during the Ridgecrest earthquakes.

Julia Morse was also named Rotarian of the Year by the Rotary Club of China Lake and the Rotary Club of IWV was also recognized with a community service award for the previous year.