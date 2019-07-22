One person was transported for medical aid following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of China Lake Boulevard and Bowman Road early Monday morning.

Ridgecrest police officers and Kern County Sheriff’s deputies quickly responded to the scene after two silver sedans were involved in the collision, closing down traffic as Kern County Fire Department and Liberty Ambulance arrived to conduct first aid.

One person was removed from a silver sedan and loaded into an ambulance before being transported for medical treatment.